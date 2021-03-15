A new Poco smartphone is confirmed to be launched in India on March 30, 2021. The company released an official poster of its upcoming phone on its Twitter channel. Though the company has not revealed the name of the device, several reports have claimed that the upcoming phone will be called Poco X3 Pro. Last week, Poco teased on Twitter that it intends to bring a new smartphone to the country. Poco X3 Pro Smartphone's Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

The tweet released by Poco India reads, "Time to break the price-performance(P:P) benchmark. Brace yourselves as we get ready to unleash MAD #PROformance on 30.03. Remember: Only a POCO can beat a #POCO. Guesses?"

Time to break the price-performance(P:P) benchmark. Brace yourselves as we get ready to unleash MAD #PROformance on 30.03 Remember: Only a POCO can beat a #POCO. Guesses? pic.twitter.com/Nu5Zy9A0JG — POCO - Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 15, 2021

Given that the company gives priority to performance over everything, reports have claimed that it could be a re-branded model of Redmi K40 that was launched in China. If the upcoming Poco X3 Pro phone is speculated to be a re-branded model of Redmi K40, then it will be powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC. Poco X3 Pro is likely to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 48MP triple rear camera module, a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It will take on the likes of Realme X3 and the recently launched Realme X7 Pro.

