After the launch of the Realme 9 Series, the Chinese phone maker is rumoured to introduce the 10 lineup. Ahead of its launch, the Realme 10 Pro+ device has been spotted on the BIS certification website. In addition to this, the handset is also listed on the NBTC, EEC and TKDN sites. The NBTC listing reveals a Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3686. Unfortunately, these listings do not reveal much information about the smartphone, except the marketing name and model number. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G First Online Sale Today at 12 Noon, Check Exciting Offers Here.

Realme 10 Series might comprise Realme 10 and Realme 10 Pro+. CEO Madhav Sheth has also confirmed that the upcoming Realme 10 Series will come with 5G connectivity, given the 5G launch in India. Realme 10 Pro+ will succeed the Realme 9 Pro+ and is likely to carry similar features such as OIS, an AMOLED display, a high-resolution camera and more. Realme Pad X With Snapdragon 695 Processor Launched in India; First Sale on August 1, 2022.

As a reminder, Realme 9 Pro+ gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 16MP front camera, a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support and more.

