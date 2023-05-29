New Delhi, May 29: The smartphone market is always abuzz with innumerable new launches across the segments. As we approach the end of the first half of this year with start of June in a couple of days, a number pf new interesting smartphone models are already awaiting their market launch.

The upcoming handsets range from midrange to high-end categories and are set to make the month of June even hotter with their arrival. Let’s check the details. Apple iPhone 15 Series To Get Surprisingly Radical Specs Changes As per Latest Speculations; Here’s All Known Details.

New Smartphone Launches in June 2023:

Motorola X40

The Motorola X40 is likely to launch in the coming weeks and gets powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handset will offer a 6.7-inch 165Hz display with an under-display fingerprint sensor and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Motorola X40 is expected to be one of the cheapest smartphones powered by the flagship Qualcomm chipset this year.

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord 3 is also set to launch within June. The phone is speculated to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 2V and will likely get powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. This midrange phone is expected to pack in 6.7-inch 1.5K, 120Hz display along with an under-display fingerprint sensor for security. Acer Aspire 5 New Gaming Laptop With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India; Specs and Price Details Inside.

Nothing Phone (2)

One of the most intriguing phones coming this year, the Nothing Phone (2) will be a mid-range smartphone. UK based Nothing has already teased the looks of the handset alongside the confirmation of some key specs details. The handset will be packing in the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,700 mAh battery pack, likely with fast wired and wireless charging support. The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to launch here by the end of June.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung’s fan-edition flagship smartphone - the Galaxy S23 FE is also said to be coming in June 2023. The phone is speculated to be packing in the Exynos 2200 flagship SoC, a 120Hz display and will likely run on Android 13 OS topped with OneUI skin. The handset is likely to offer triple cameras, IP rated water and dust resistance and wireless charging capability.

Realme 11 Pro+

The Realme 11 Pro+ is a highly speculated mid-range phone and it will be boasting of a humongous 200 MP primary camera and get powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC backed by around 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The handset will also flaunt a curved display panel and a premium leather finished back panel, and is confirmed to launch in Indian in June.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is confirmed to get powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and is also bracing up to launch in India next month. The smartphone is expected to feature an FHD+ display with at least a 120Hz refresh rate and a big battery pack with expected massive 120W fast charging support.

