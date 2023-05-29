New Delhi, May 29: There’s a ton of rumours always revolving around Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 series and the iPhone 16 series. The top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to come with a periscope camera, multi-action buttons and new USB C-type port among others.

Now, as per the latest rumours, Apple would be offering a number of very surprising specs changes to the iPhone 15 series alongside embracing changes that the tech giant has never done before. Let’s take a look. Indian Startups Grow From 350 in 2014 to 90,000 in 2023 Amid Ongoing Funding Winter and Hiring Slowdown.

Apple To Adopt Radical Specs Changes For The iPhone 15 Series:

As per the latest speculations, the Cupertino-based tech giant may be introducing a 15 watt wireless fast charging support to all models of the next-gen iPhone 15 series. This report if true, will mean a major change, as the current wireless charging speed of the iPhone 14 series is limited to 7.5 watt only and Apple has been very persistent about keeping the charging speed low in order to enhance the iPhone’s battery longevity.

It has already been reported through previous leaks that Apple will be ditching the Lightining changers of the iPhones in favour of its in-house USB Type-C charging system for the iPhobe 15 range. Hence, the combination of Type-C port and higher-speed charging will be a radical change for Apple’s iPhone’s. Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Models To Get Bigger Screens and Major Camera Upgrades: Reports.

As per the reports, only MagSafe chargers can reach the 15 watt fast charging speeds. However, the Qi2 chargers that are based on Apple’s MagSafe standard may also be in use for iPhone 15, and the Qi2 chargers cost one-third of MagSafe chargers.

Moreover, Apple may even allow the installation of apps from third party app stores, as the European Union has been persuading the tech behemoth. However, this change was not expected until late next year, but now, is expected with the iPhone 15 series.

The Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to launch in September this year, while the iPhone 16 range next year is expected to come with even bigger changes. With so many radical changes expected on the iPhone 15 range, the iPhone 12 is likely to be on the verge of getting discontinued by the company.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2023 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).