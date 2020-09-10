Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Realme 7 Series smartphones in India last week. Realme 7 series comprises of Realme 7 & Realme 7 Pro smartphones. Today, Realme 7 handset is all set to go on the first Sale in India. The sale will commence at 12 noon via Flipkart & Realme.com. Realme 7 Pro device will be made available next week through Flipkart. Realme 7 is claimed to be the first smartphone to have passed TUV Rheinland Reliability Verification. The device will be offered with a discount of Rs 4,000, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options as well. Realme 7 Smartphone’s First Online Sale Tomorrow; Prices, Features, Offers & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate & a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage.

Sporting a Sony 64MP Quad Camera & World’s First MediaTek Helio G95 Processor, the stylish #realme7 is designed for you to not just #CaptureSharperChargeFaster but also Play Smoother. First sale at 12 PM today on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart.https://t.co/vbarOlm8Xl pic.twitter.com/MnjSoBJwL1 — realme (@realmemobiles) September 10, 2020

For photography, the device comes equipped with a quad rear camera flaunting a 64MP main camera with Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP B&W lens. For clicking selfies & attending video calls, there is a 16MP in-display shooter at the front.

Realme 7 India Sale (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The smartphone runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W dart charging support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS & a USB Type-C port.

Realme 7 India Sale (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Coming to the pricing, Realme 7 with 6GB & 64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 whereas the 8GB & 128GB model costs Rs 16,999.

