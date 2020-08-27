Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch the Realme 7 Series in India on September 3, 2020. The company has released a poster of the upcoming devices on its official Twitter handle revealing its launch date & time. The online launch event will commence at 12:30 pm IST via Realme India's official YouTube & other social media handles. Realme India's CEO has changed his name on Twitter from 'Madhav Sheth' to 'Madhav Faster 7'. The company has also sent launch invites for the upcoming Realme 7 series. Realme C15 First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com, Check Prices & Exciting Offers.

Realme 7 Series Launch Invite (Photo Credits; Realme India)

Realme 7 series will come with 65W SuperDart charging technology. According to the teaser, the 65W SuperDart charging promises much fast charging speed as compared to the SuperVOOC system on the Realme 6 series.

The name's 7... #realme7 Introducing India’s Fastest Charging technology & 2nd Generation 64MP Quad Camera to the mid-range segment. Get ready to #CaptureSharperChargeFaster. Premiering #realme7 & #realme7Pro at 12:30 PM, 3rd Sep. on our official channels.https://t.co/GocO44SynR pic.twitter.com/Xmot7CKjnI — realme (@realmemobiles) August 27, 2020

The company claims that the upcoming Realme 7 handsets can be fuelled up from 0 to 100 percent in under 34 minutes. 15 minutes of charge will give up to 58 percent.

Realme 7 Series (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Prior to Realme 7, the 65W SuperDart technology was reserved for the Realme X50 Pro that was launched earlier this year. Coming to the camera department, Realme 7 series will sport a quad rear camera setup that will comprise of a 64MP main camera, other three sensors of the upcoming devices are unknown. Realme 7 series smartphones will debut as the successors to the Realme 6 series that comprise of Realme 6 & Realme 6 Pro. Pricing & other specifications of Realme 7 series will be revealed during its launch event.

