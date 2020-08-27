Realme, the Chinese handset maker had officially launched the Realme C15, Realme C12 & Realme Buds Classic Earphones in India last week. Today, Realme C15 smartphone is all set to go on the first sale in the Indian market. The sale will commence at 12 Noon through Flipkart & official Realme India website. The budget device will be offered with Rs 2,000 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI starting at Rs 1,223 & more. Realme C12, Realme C15 & Realme Buds Classic Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD mini-drop full-screen display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. For optics, the device comes equipped with a quad rear camera module flaunting a 13MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP retro sensor, a 2MP B&W lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP AI shooter with AI beauty & portrait mode.

Realme C15 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The Geometric Gradient Design of #realmeC15 leaves everyone in awe. Did we mention everyone? 😻 Sale starts tomorrow at 12 PM only on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart Head here: https://t.co/3KYZuKIC1P pic.twitter.com/zLQ4SUhi35 — realme (@realmemobiles) August 26, 2020

The budget handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio G35 gaming chipset with GE8320 GPU & runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. The phone comes in two variants - 3GB RAM + 64GB storage & 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Realme C15 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme's new device is fuelled by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging support. The handset gets connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, a Micro-USB port & a rear fingerprint sensor. Realme C15 costs Rs 9,999 for 3GB & 64GB whereas 4GB & 128GB is priced at Rs 10,999.

Realme C15 Battery (Photo Credits: Realme India)

