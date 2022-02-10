Realme 9 Pro Series India launch has been set for February 16. The Realme 9 Pro Series will comprise Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ models. Ahead of the launch, retail boxes of both devices have emerged online, which reveal the pricing of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro Series. The retail boxes also unveil the model numbers of both variants. Realme 9 Pro Series India Launch Set for February 16, 2022.

According to the leaked retail boxes, Realme 9 Pro+ gets a model number Realme RMX3393. The Pro smartphone has the model number Realme RMX3472. These model numbers are in line with the previous leaks. The retail boxes will include a USB Type-A to Type-C cable, a charger, a SIM ejector tool and more.

Realme 9 Pro Retail Box (Photo Credits: 91Mobiles)

Are you ready to #CaptureTheLight with the upcoming, incredible #realme9Pro+ 5G? Brace yourself for brilliance!#realme9ProSeries 5G Launching at 1:30 PM, 16th February, on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/a2P9KfL3Ip pic.twitter.com/tFehGnhxGu — realme (@realmeIndia) February 10, 2022

As per the retail boxes, the Realme 9 Pro+ is seen with a price tag of Rs 24,999, whereas the Pro model will carry a price tag of Rs 18,999. It is worth noting that these prices are MRP, and the actual pricing will vary.

Realme 9 Pro Plus Retail Box (Photo Credits: 91Mobiles)

In terms of specifications, Realme 9 Pro+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor and will pack a 4,400mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It will get a 50MP primary camera, a punch-hole display. On the other side, the Realme 9 Pro smartphone might be powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, it is said to sport a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper.

