Mumbai, January 28: Realme is set to disrupt the mid-range smartphone market with the official launch of the Realme P4 Power 5G in India on January 29, 2026. The company has confirmed that the unveiling will take place at 12 PM, introducing a device that prioritises extreme endurance without compromising on a modern, slim aesthetic. Co-designed in collaboration with Pearl Academy, the handset features a unique "TransView" design that blends industrial circuitry aesthetics with a high-performance build.

The upcoming smartphone is positioned as a major upgrade for power users, sporting a massive battery that effectively doubles as a high-speed power bank for other devices. Despite housing a record-breaking power cell, Realme has managed to keep the device remarkably light at just 219 grams. The design includes a dual-tone matte finish and will be available in three distinct colour options: TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue. Realme Neo 8 Debuts in China With Massive 8,000mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; From Features to Colours, Check Details.

Realme P4 Power 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Realme P4 Power 5G is engineered around a 6.78-inch HyperGlow 4D Curve+ AMOLED display that offers a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, paired with a dedicated HyperVision+ AI chip to enhance gaming and visual efficiency. The standout feature is the 10,001mAh Titan battery, which supports 80W wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging—enough to charge an iPhone 16 Pro to 50% in approximately 30 minutes.

For photography, the device is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. A 16MP front-facing camera handles selfies. The phone runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box, with a guaranteed three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. Additionally, it boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings for superior water and dust resistance.

Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India (Expected)

While the official pricing will be confirmed during the launch event, market leaks and retail box sightings suggest a competitive positioning for the Indian market. Reports indicate that the top-end variant, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, carries a box MRP of INR 37,999. However, the actual selling price is expected to be significantly lower, likely starting between INR 22,999 and INR 27,999 depending on the configuration. Realme P4 Power 5G Launch on January 29 With 10,001mAh Battery; Check Expected Specifications.

The device will be available for purchase through Flipkart, the official Realme India website, and various offline retail partners. Realme has also introduced a specialized battery health guarantee, promising that the unit will maintain at least 80% capacity for four years, further underscoring the long-term reliability of its "Titan" battery technology.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Realme India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

