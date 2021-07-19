Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Buds Q2 Neo earbuds in India on July 23, 2021. The company shared the teaser of the device tweeted by Realme TechLife. As per the teaser, Realme Buds Q2 Neo India launch will commence at 12:30 pm IST. The upcoming earbuds are expected to be rebranded version of the Realme Buds Q2 that are being available in Pakistan. The company has also set up a dedicated microsite on the Realme India website which reveals its key specifications. Realme Buds Q2 True Wireless Earphones To Go on Sale Tomorrow; Prices, Offers & Other Details.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo (Photo Credits: Realme)

The upcoming TWS earbuds will be made available in two colours - Black and Blue with a Kaleidoscopic pattern on them. Realme Buds Q2 will offer a total of 20 hours of playback time.

Get ready to welcome The Entry Level TWS Earbuds! Introducing the Quite Clear, Long-Lasting #realmeBudsQ2Neo. Launching at 12:30 PM, 23rd July on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/qaHfWMXvId pic.twitter.com/kDBCL9iIKL — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) July 17, 2021

The device will come with touch controls for music playback, to enter or exit game mode and to answer or end calls. Additionally, it is likely to feature Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) that blocks ambient noise during calls and Bluetooth v5 for a seamless connection.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo (Photo Credits: Realme)

It will also feature an in-ear design, 10mm dynamic drivers with Bass Boost+ enhancement technology and a Game Mode with low latency of 88ms for a better experience. The company claims that 10 minutes of charging will provide a playback time of 120 minutes. As of now, nothing more is known about Realme Buds Q2. Realme will announce the prices of the Buds Q2 Neo on July 23, 2021.

