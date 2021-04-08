New Delhi: Smartphone brand realme on Thursday expanded its entry-level smartphone C series in India with three smartphones that starts from Rs 6,799. The 6.5-inch realme C20 (2GB+32GB) in two colours — cool grey and cool blue — is powered with MediaTek Helio G35, houses a 5000mAh battery and an 8MP AI camera) and will be available at an introductory price of Rs 6,799 for the first 10 lakh users from April 13 on realme.com, Flipkart and other key channels. Realme C20, Realme C21 & Realme C25 Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The 6.5-inch realme C21 comes with MediaTek Helio G35, a 13MP AI triple camera, instant fingerprint sensor and a 5000mAh battery. It will be available in two storage variants (3GB+32GB) for Rs 7,999 and 4GB+64GB variant for Rs 8,999, from April 14. The third device, realme C25, is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor, featuring 13MP AI triple camera, a 6000mAh massive battery, and 18W Type-C quick charge, the company said in a statement. Available in two storage variants, 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB+128GB priced at Rs 10,999, realme C25 will be up for sale on April 16.

Realme C25 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Introducing the Entry Level Gaming and Battery Monster, #realmeC25 with 6000mAh Mega Battery, MediaTek Helio G70 Gaming Processor and much more.#EntertainmentKaTripleDhamaka #realmeCseries Starting from ₹9,999. First Sale at 12 PM, 16th April.https://t.co/O13WTdLRKd pic.twitter.com/U65EUr2nLk — realme (@realmeIndia) April 8, 2021

"Both, realme C21 and realme C25 are the first smartphones which will have TUV Rheinland High Reliability Certification," said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India and Europe.

Realme C20 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme China)

The C series continues to be a strong growth driver for the brand, contributing 28-30 per cent of realme India's revenues.? The battery in realme C20 claims to last 43 days in standby mode and also supports reverse charging.

Realme C21 (Photo Credits: Realme Malaysia)

Realme C21 will be among the first smartphones to obtain the TuV Rheinland High Reliability Certification, whose certifications are offered to handsets ranging from flagship to affordable ones. Realme C25 features a 13MP triple AI Camera to make pictures more clear and brighter and an 8MP selfie camera. Realme C series was introduced at the end of 2018 with the launch of Realme C1. With the new launch, the company has, to date, offered nine models in the entry-level segment in the country.

