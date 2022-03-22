Realme has officially launched the GT Neo 3 smartphone today in the Chinese market. The handset is introduced as the successor to the GT Neo 2 device, which was launched last year. The smartphone will be available for pre-order today, and its first sale will begin on March 30, 2022. Realme GT Neo 3 To Be Launched Today, Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

Realme GT Neo 3 (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme GT Neo 3 comes in two battery options - a 5,000mAh with 80W charging and 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. The 80W fast charging variant is priced at CNY 1,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, CNY 2,299 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 2,599 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 150W fast charging version costs CNY 2,599 for the 8GB + 256GB model and CNY 2,799 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Realme GT Neo 3 (Photo Credits: Realme)

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT Neo 3 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC with Mali G610 GPU. For photography, it features a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

