Realme India on Thursday announced that it will be donating a disclosed amount to Hemkunt Foundation, a Gurgaon-based NGO, to support the purchase of refillable oxygen cylinders. The Chinese smartphone maker took to Twitter to announce this development. The phone maker said it will provide over 3000 liters of oxygen to support around 900 people at one time. Realme X7 Max, Realme TV India Launch Event Postponed Due To COVID-19.

We are determined to contribute more in order to address the current difficult situation. #realme is donating to the @hemkunt_fdn by providing over 3000 litres of Oxygen. We hope for everyone's safety and health. #IndiaFightsCorona #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/LXMAkzOf3H — realme (@realmeIndia) April 29, 2021

It was earlier this week that Realme had announced that it will be distributing 100,000 masks pro bono at its operational smart stores, experience stores and service centers in Agra, Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The company also said that it will be providing masks to old age homes and orphanages.

In a wake of the sudden surge in COVID-19 across India, the company also postponed its upcoming smartphone and AIoT products' launch event along with anniversary celebrations. The company was expected to launch a new Realme X7 Max smartphone and new Realme TV at the event, which was scheduled for May 4, 2021.

