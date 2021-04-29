Realme India was expected to reveal new products in the country early next month. The Chinese brand was slated to host a launch event on May 4 as a part of its anniversary celebrations. This was reportedly speculated as to be the Realme X7 Max flagship phone. There were also reports claiming that the company would also launch a new Realme TV. Realme Mega Launch Event: Realme X7 Max 5G To Be Launched on May 4, 2021; New Smart TVs Also Expected.

The Chinese phone manufacturer has postponed its May 4 launch event while the anniversary celebrations completely stand cancelled. The company took this decision to delay this event due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. The announcement was made by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth via his official Twitter account.

After careful consideration, #realme has decided to postpone the upcoming smartphone and AIoT products' launch along with anniversary celebrations. In these difficult times, let’s focus on contributing as much as possible. Stay home, Stay strong! We will be back soon. pic.twitter.com/uHWXt503gi — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) April 28, 2021

Realme India head also shared a short note urging all the Indian citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols and ensure the safety of themselves and their families.

It is important to note that the phone manufacturer hasn't revealed any specific details when the rescheduled will happen. We believe that the company might announce a new launch date once things get subsided.

Talking about the phone, the Realme X7 Max is expected to get a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display, 64MP triple rear camera, 4,500mAh battery and more.

