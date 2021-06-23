Realme India is all set to host a virtual launch event tomorrow. The Chinese phone brand will launch Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 4G phones in the Indian market. Alongside the Narzo 30 Series, it will also announce prices of Realme Buds Q2 and Realme 32-inch Smart TV. The launch is slated to begin at noon IST and will be streamed online via YouTube channel and social media accounts. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 4G Variants & Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch.

Once launched, the Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 4G phones will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart. The availability, prices and other details will be announced tomorrow during the launch. Do note, the Narzo 30 4G is already on sale in the Malaysian market, while Narzo 30 5G is already on sale in the European market. The Narzo 30 5G reportedly will be a rebranded version of the Realme 8 5G.

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 5G Smartphones Launching Tomorrow (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Both Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 phones will sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. While Narzo 30 will be powered by an octa-core Helio G95 SoC, the Narzo 30 5G will draw power from MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Both the phones are likely to be offered with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The handsets will run Android 11 OS based on Realme UI 2.0.

Unveiling the powerful #realmeNarzo30 and #realmeNarzo305G for the Young Players. We are excited to #UnleashPeakPerformance, join us for the launch tomorrow at 12:30 PM on our official channels.#FeelThePower Watch the launch livestream here: https://t.co/Y5YenA77vI pic.twitter.com/lof0dgv8f9 — realme (@realmeIndia) June 23, 2021

For photography, the Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 will get a triple rear camera module. It will comprise a 48MP primary sensor along with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera will be a 16MP snapper for video calls and selfies. The handsets will be backed by a 5000mAh battery. While Narzo 30 5G will support 30W fast charging support, the Narzo 30 4G will get 18W charging support.

In terms of prices, the Narzo 30 4G is expected to be priced somewhere around Rs 15,000. Notably, the prices of the 4G handset starts at RM 799 which is around Rs 14,200. As for Narzo 30 5G, we can expect prices to start above Rs 15,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2021 11:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).