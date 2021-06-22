Realme will launch the Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 4G phones in India on June 24, 2021. Ahead of its official launch, configurations, prices and colour variants of the Narzo 30 Series have been leaked online. According to a tipster, Realme will offer both the Narzo 30 series phone in two variants - 6GB + 64GB & 6GB + 128GB. They reportedly will come in two shades - Racing Blue and Racing Silver. Realme Narzo 30 & Narzo 30 5G India Launch Scheduled For June 24, 2021.

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 5G Smartphones (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Additionally, the tipster also speculated prices of both the Narzo 30 phones. While the Narzo 30 4G phone is likely to be priced at Rs 11,499 or Rs 11,999, the Narzo 30 5G could be priced at Rs 13,999 or Rs 14,499. Currently, Realme Sells the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G phones in the country, which are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

Realme Narzo 30 (Photo Credits: Realme)

In terms of specifications, the Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 30 5G smartphones are likely to sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD punch-hole screen with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, there will be Helio G95 chip and Dimensity 700 chip, respectively. Moreover, both the handsets will get a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Realme Narzo 30 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

For photography, they will get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Both the handsets will run Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The handsets will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The former is expected to get 30W charging, while the latter is said to support 18W charging.

