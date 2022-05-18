Realme India has officially launched the Narzo 50 Series today in India. The Narzo 50 Series comprise Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Narzo 50 5G models. The vanilla model of Narzo 50 Series will go on sale on May 24, whereas the top-end model will be sold on May 26, 2022, via Amazon, Realme.com and offline retail partners. Realme Narzo 50 With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India; First Sale on March 3, 2022.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G retails at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 23,999. On the other hand, Realme Narzo 50 5G will be available at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, Rs 16,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model and Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

Presenting the #realmenarzo50Pro 5G, for endless gaming sessions. Turn the #Mighty5GGameOn with: 💥 Dimensity 920 5G Processor 💥 Up to 13GB Virtual DRE RAM Starting at ₹19,999* First Sale at 12 PM, 26th May. *T&C Apply Know more: https://t.co/C9PZFCxzzk pic.twitter.com/ZgcSGnsjLS — realme (@realmeIndia) May 18, 2022

The Narzo 50 Pro 5G gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, a 16MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme Narzo 50 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

On the other hand, the Narzo 50 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of internal storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging, a 48MP dual rear camera module, an 8MP selfie camera.

