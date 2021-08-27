The Realme Narzo 30 series went official in the country earlier this year. The Chinese smartphone brand has introduced several models under its Narzo 30 series. The most affordable offering of the series is the Narzo 30A packed with a 6.5-inch display, a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6000 mAh battery and more. The Chinese smartphone brand is now readying its successor, which is likely to be launched soon. The successor of the Narzo 30A will be called the Narzo 50A. The company will not be naming the phone as Narzo 40A, because the number '4' is considered unlucky in China. Realme Narzo 30 5G Smartphone Gets New 4GB+64GB Variant.

The design renders have surfaced on the internet of its launch, courtesy of Onleaks and 91mobiles. The leaked images give out key details like design and styling. As seen in the renders, the phone sports a dual-tone rear design with diagonal lines on the left side. The right side, however, gets a smoother finish. There's also a large camera module at the back panel, which is a triple camera setup. It also gets a Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker grille at the bottom.

Realme Narzo 30A (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The phone is rumoured to get a flat display sporting a waterdrop notch on top housing an 8MP front camera. If the recent reports are to be believed, the upcoming Narzo phone will come equipped with a 13MP primary camera. It is likely to be accompanied by two 2MP sensors for depth and macro.

Other details of the phone are unknown at this point. Also, Realme hasn't revealed or shared any information about the upcoming Realme Narzo 50A. So we suggest you take this with a pinch of salt.

