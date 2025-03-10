March 19 New Delhi, March 10: In an era where smartphones have become an essential part of daily life, performance plays a vital role in shaping the user experience. Whether it’s gaming, multitasking, or professional content creation, users demand devices that offer not just speed but also efficiency, stability, and seamless operation. As consumer expectations continue to rise, brands must push boundaries to deliver next-level performance.

Leading this revolution, realme has consistently raised the bar with cutting-edge innovations, bringing flagship-level power to a wider audience. By making premium technology more accessible, realme empowers users to enjoy both powerful daily performance and exceptional gaming capabilities. Realme P3 Ultra 5G Launch in India Confirmed on March 19 With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra SoC; Check Expected Price, Other Specifications and Features.

With the upcoming launch of the realme P3 Ultra 5G and realme P3 5G, the brand is once again redefining smartphone performance, bringing unprecedented power to users. These smartphones introduce groundbreaking advancements, making them the most powerful smartphones in their segment.

The realme P3 Ultra 5G debuts as the world’s first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, a processor designed to deliver an unprecedented leap in performance. With an Antutu score exceeding 1.45 million -- the highest in its price range -- the realme P3 Ultra 5G offers double the performance compared to competitors.

Built for power users, it ensures smooth and ultra-responsive experiences across intensive tasks, from high-frame-rate gaming to advanced video editing and heavy multitasking. realme’s latest offering comes equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery that makes sure that your phone lasts all-day endurance and comes with five-year durability.

It also features the segment’s largest 6050 mm2 VC cooling system, keeping the device cool even during intensive gaming sessions. With flagship LPDDR 5x RAM, users can now expect seamless multitasking and ample space for their digital lives. Additionally, P3 Ultra 5G supports a 2500Hz touch sampling rate -- the fastest in-game touch response -- and 80W AI Bypass Charging, enabling gaming without overheating and improving the overall battery life and performance.

Boasting stable 90fps gameplay for three hours in BGMI, the P3 Ultra 5G is a gaming powerhouse. It supports 4K 60fps video recording, delivers +13 per cent improved multi-core performance, and features 3.3x faster AI processing, setting new benchmarks in speed, stability, and efficiency. Joining the realme P3 Ultra 5G is the realme P3 5G, India’s first smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. Built on an advanced 4nm low-power consumption process, it delivers a benchmark score of 750,000 and 15% enhanced CPU performance.

The realme P3 5G is designed for ultimate performance, featuring a 120Hz AMOLED Esports Display with 2000 nits peak brightness for ultra-smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience. Gamers can enjoy a seamless, lag-free experience with 90FPS support for BGMI, while the aerospace-grade cooling system ensures optimal temperatures even during intense gameplay.

Powering it all is a massive 6000mAh Titan battery with 45W fast charging, offering long-lasting performance and quick top-ups. Additionally, the Antenna Array Matrix 2.0 ensures 30 per cent smoother connectivity in challenging environments like subways and underground garages. The realme P3 5G brings flagship-level capabilities to a wider audience, ensuring high-end performance is more accessible than ever. realme is committed to revolutionizing the mobile gaming experience.

Both the realme P3 Ultra 5G and realme P3 5G come equipped with the GT Boost feature, developed in collaboration with Krafton, unlocking a Next-Generation AI Gaming Experience. The phone also boasts an IP69 rating, making it the most water-resistant device in its class. This AI-driven enhancement fine-tunes in-game performance, delivering ultra-smooth gameplay.

Professional gamers, including Jonathan, have worked closely with realme to optimize GT Boost, making it an essential tool for esports and casual gamers alike. Additionally, realme has partnered with over eight leading gaming companies worldwide, integrating exclusive technologies, and gaming events to further enhance the user experience. realme is set to usher in a new era of smartphone performance with the realme P3 Ultra 5G & realme P3 5G set to launch the realme P3 Ultra and P3 on March 19, 2025. Under the slogan “Slay, The Ultra Way,” these smartphones mark another milestone in realme’s journey to revolutionize the smartphone industry.

By continuously breaking barriers and setting new standards, realme ensures that cutting-edge power, speed, and efficiency are always within reach for users worldwide. Adding to the excitement, realme presents the Ultra Slay Challenge: Beat Jonathan! On launch day, gaming sensation Jonathan will put the P3 Ultra to the test during the live stream. iQOO Z10x, iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10 Turbo, and iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Expected Soon in India; Check Leaked Specifications, Features and Price.

Viewers can team up with gaming KOLs, challenge him, and get a chance to win a realme P3 Ultra. Watch it live on realme India’s YouTube channel on March 19. The realme P3 Ultra 5G & realme P3 5G will be available on realme.com, and Flipkart.in. Stay tuned for the ultimate performance upgrade!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2025 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).