After launching the GT Neo 3, Realme is rumoured to introduce the GT Neo 3T smartphone in India next month. This piece of information has been revealed by tipster Abhishek Yadav through Twitter. Yadav also reveals that the upcoming GT Neo 3T could be a rebranded version of Realme Q5 Pro, which debuted in China last month. In addition to this, the handset has also been spotted on the Geekbench, NTBC, BIS and 3C certifications, which hints toward an imminent India launch. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G & Narzo 50 5G Launched in India.

Realme is yet to announce the launch date of GT Neo 3T in India. We expect the company to release a few teasers before the launch. In terms of specifications, Realme GT Neo 3T is likely to feature a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It might come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Realme GT Noe 3T could flaunt a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP snapper. Upfront, there could be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is rumoured to run on Android-based on Realme UI 3.0 OS. Moreover, the handset is likely to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

