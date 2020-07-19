Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially launched a new variant of its mid-range smartphone. The new variant of the Realme X2 smartphone comes with an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Apart from the specifications, the phone maker has also confirmed the availability of the newly launched variant of Realme X2. The variant joins the league alongside three different storage and RAM variants already on sale for the Indian market. Realme C11 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India at Rs 7,499.

The newly launched Realme X2 variant will be made available for online next week. The customers can get their hands on the new variant during the sale which is slated on July 21, 2020, at 8 pm IST. The company will be revealing the prices of the smartphone during the India sale itself. However, we certainly know that the phone will come in three exciting colour options - Pearl Blue, Pearl White, and Pearl Green.

Realme X2 Smartphone 8GB Variant Launched in India (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The recently launched 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will proffer more options for the customers while buying the Realme X2. Presently, the Realme X2 is offered in three options, which includes the 4GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB. The first two variants are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. The third variant costs Rs 20,999 in the Indian market. Going by the current pricing pattern, the company may price the new variant at Rs 21,999.

For photos, there’s a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP Samsung GW1 Sensor assisted by 8MP wide-angle lens, and two 2MP macro lenses and portrait lens. At the front, the phone comes loaded with a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calling. Under the hood, the variant gets Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.

