New Delhi, July 14: Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Tuesday launched its budget phone Realme C11 with 5000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G35 processor for Rs 7,499 in the Indian market. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display and offers a 20:9 screen aspect ratio. Realme C11 Smartphone Launching Today in India at 1 PM, Watch LIVE Streaming of Realme's Launch Event.

"We currently have 13 million realme C series smartphone users globally and are confident that the Realme C11 will help us further reach new heights," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said in a statement.

Presenting #realmeC11 with: 👉 5000mAh Battery 👉 16.5cm Mini-drop Fullscreen 👉 Super Nightscape Mode And more! #BiggerBatteryLargerDisplay Available in 2+32GB variant at ₹7,499. 1st sale at 12 PM, 22nd July on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/qUBlzNqAwc — realme (@realmemobiles) July 14, 2020

The smartphone will be up for sale on July 22 on realme.com, Flipkart.com, and selected partner stores. The mini-drop on the screen is 30.9 per cent smaller than the normal dewdrop, making the screen to body ratio as high as 88.7 per cent. The device houses a 13MP AI dual camera which features the first super nightscape mode in the segment.

Realme C11 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes with 2GB RAM along with 32GB internal storage. In addition, the smartphone maker also launched a 30W dart charge 10000mAh Power bank priced at Rs 1,999.

