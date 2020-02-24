Realme X50 Pro 5G Smartphone Launched in India From Rs 37,999; Prices, Features & Specifications

Realme X50 Pro 5G (File Photo)

Realme India on Monday officially announced the launch of Realme X50 Pro, which is dubbed as India’s first 5G smartphone. Launched with a starting price of Rs 37,999, the smartphone comes powered by the all-new Snapdragon 865 SoC. The handset is scheduled to go on sale in India from today onwards via Flipkart as well as official Realme India website. The newly launched Realme X50 Pro 5G will be made available in two exciting shades - Rust Red Moss Green. Poco X2 Smartphone Confirmed To Get Android 11 OS Update: Report.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the newly launched Realm X50 Pro 5G handset gets a 6.44-inch Ultra Smooth Super AMOLED display. Offering screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent, the panel sports FHD Resolution along with 90Hz Refresh Rate & Dual Punch-Hole. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset that is mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Moreover, the handset comes in three storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB & 12GB & 256GB.

Additionally, the company claims that the phone gets Dual SIM Dual Standby feature for improving battery life and reducing power consumption 30 Percent. The phone is fuelled by a 4,200mAh Dual Cell Battery With 65W SuperDart Fast Charging Technology. The smartphone can be fully charged in just 35 minutes. The Phone Gets In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Claimed To Be Unlocked in Just 0.27 Seconds.

For photography, the Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with total 6 cameras. At the rear, there is a quad-camera module comprising of 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP telephoto lens, an 8MP Ultra-wide angle & Macro and B&W portrait lens. Upfront, the phone sports a dual punch-hole module housing two wide angle cameras featuring a 32MP Sony IMX616 snapper with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The phone runs on the new Realme UI out-of-the-box based on Android 10 offering stock Android experience. As far as the prices are concerned, the top-end model with 12GB of RAM is priced at Rs 44,999 whereas the mid-variant featuring 8GB of RAM costs Rs 39,999. The base variant with 6GB of RAM is priced at Rs 37,999.