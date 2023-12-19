New Delhi, December 19: RedMagic 9 Pro has made its global debut, setting a new benchmark in the gaming smartphone market. This latest offering from Nubia, the RedMagic 9 Pro, is prepared to captivate gamers with its specifications and features, all packaged within a sleek design that is expected for both performance and style.

The RedMagic 9 Pro's worldwide launch follows its successful introduction in China, marking a momentous occasion for gaming fans across the globe. As per the report of Sparrowsnews, pre-orders are set to open on December 27, 2023, and sales kick off on January 3, 2024. OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R Confirmed To Launch on January 23 in India: Check Specifications and Expected Price Here

RedMagic 9 Pro Features and Specifications:

The RedMagic 9 Pro has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This phone is complemented by an advanced cooling system featuring a 22,000 RPM cooling fan. The phone's display is a stunning 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel, boasting a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate that peaks at 960 Hz, making every swipe and tap incredibly responsive.

The RedMagic 9 Pro's camera setup includes a 50 MP main sensor paired with a 50 MP lens and a 2 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there's a 16MP under-display camera, ensuring that the phone's bezel-less screen remains uninterrupted.

Powering this device is a robust 6,500 mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging, allowing for quick top-ups between gaming sessions. This ensures that users can enjoy prolonged periods of gaming without worrying about running out of battery. Apple To Stop Selling Its 'Apple Watch Series 9' and 'Apple Watch Series Ultra 2' Smartphones in US From December 21 Over Patent Dispute.

RedMagic 9 Pro Price:

The RedMagic 9 Pro caters to different preferences and budgets. As per a report of Androidcentral, the phone, equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at USD 649. For those seeking even more power, the RedMagic 9 Pro comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, available for USD 799. These competitive prices position the RedMagic 9 Pro as an attractive option for gamers looking for high-end features.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2023 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).