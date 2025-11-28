Mumbai, November 28: The Redmi 15C teaser image has been released along with its confirmed launch date. The company announced that the new device will debut on December 3, 2025, featuring a “royal” design. The Redmi 15C will be offered in three attractive colours: Dusk Purple, Midnight Black and Midnight Blue. Based on the teaser image, the smartphone appears to have dual rear cameras.

The Redmi 15C is expected to be an affordable option for those seeking a budget smartphone. The company has yet to share complete details, including information about its battery, cameras, processor and design. However, several rumours suggest what the device may offer. iPhone 18 Pro Launch in 2026 With A20 Chip and Apple C2 Modem; Check Leaked Specifications and Features of Upcoming iPhone 18 Series Model.

Redmi 15C Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming Redmi 15C is expected to launch in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, suitable for budget-level performance and casual gaming, reportedly achieving around a 4,30,000 AnTuTu score. Rumours also indicate that it may feature a 6.9-inch 120Hz display with HD+ resolution. A report by Hindustan Times mentioned that the device might come equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.

According to a tipster, the processor will likely be paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The Redmi 15C may ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2 and could support 33W wired fast charging. Additionally, the tipster noted that it may include a 3.5mm headphone jack. Realme 16 Pro Launch Expected Soon With 7,000mAh Battery; Check Leaked Specifications and Features Ahead of Smartphone’s Arrival.

Redmi 15C Price in India (Expected)

As per reports, the Redmi 15C price in India could be set below INR 15,000, in line with the previous C-series models, making it one of the more affordable 5G smartphones in the country.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

