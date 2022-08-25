Redmi Note 11SE will debut tomorrow in India. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter and Xiaomi India website, revealing its key specifications and launch date. The handset is also listed on Flipkart, confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. Ahead of its launch, a report reveals that the Redmi Note 11 SE could come without a charger in the box. Redmi Note 11SE India Launch Set for August 26, 2022; Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, Redmi Note 11 SE's box content is listed on the Xiaomi India website, which reveals the retail box will contain Redmi Note 11SE, USB Type-C Cable, SIM Eject Tool, Protective Case, Quick Start Guide and Warranty Card but there is no mention of the charger. If the report is to be believed then this will be the first Redmi smartphone to ship without a charger.

The handset will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10S and will go on sale on August 31, 2022, via Flipkart. It will come with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and a 64MP quad rear camera setup. Redmi Note 11SE will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 UI.

