Redmi India has confirmed that it will launch the Smart Band Pro in the country on February 9, 2022. The company will also launch the Note 11S along with the smartwatch. Redmi India has teased both the devices on its official Twitter account, revealing the launch date. Redmi Smart Band Pro was introduced in the global market in November last year, and now, the company is planning to unveil the smartwatch in India. Redmi Note 11S Price & Full Specifications Tipped Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

Redmi Smart Band Pro will be introduced as the successor to the Redmi Smart Band, which was launched in 2020 at Rs 1,599. In terms of specifications, the fitness watch is likely to get a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 194x368 pixels. It is likely to come with over 110 workout modes, 50 band faces, a 200mAh battery that could offer up to 20 days of usage in the power saving mode, a heart rate tracking feature and more.

📢 PSA: All reasons to put off fitness are hereby officially Ban(ne)d. 🚫 The 𝗣𝗿𝗼 at keeping you #AlwaysOnFitness is about to take over your regime from 09.02.2022, and how! 💪 Watch this space for more updates on the new #RedmiSmartBandPro 👇 🏋️ https://t.co/ER1mg9zlRP pic.twitter.com/Ry6vBptr2r — Redmi India - Redmi Note 11S (@RedmiIndia) January 27, 2022

Coming to the Redmi Note 11S, the company has set up a dedicated website on the official India website, revealing its few key specifications. The handset will feature a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary camera and a stunning display. A tipster has claimed that the smartphone will carry a 6.4-inch display, will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, up to 6GB of RAM and 128Gb of internal storage. It is said to run on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 OS. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 11S might be priced at around Rs 16,000.

