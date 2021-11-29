Xiaomi-owned Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone tomorrow in India. The handset is said to be introduced as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 5G, which was launched in China last month. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter and other social media accounts. Xiaomi India has also set up a dedicated microsite revealing several key features. The virtual launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Redmi India's official YouTube channel. Redmi Smart Band Pro Likely To Be Launched in India Along With Redmi Note 11T 5G on November 30, 2021.

Redmi Note 11T 5G is likely to feature a 6.6-inch FHD resolution with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek 810 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 11T 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

𝑫𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒆𝒅 to ace the 𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒆. 🏁 Catch the #NextGenRacer perform every action sequence in style in 3⃣ stunning colors.💫 1⃣ Day to go for the ultimate race with #Redmi's fastest 5⃣G smartphone ➡️#RedmiNote11T5G! 🚀 Catch the LIVE launch event- https://t.co/lzWWNrE6mh pic.twitter.com/JVG4bTMo7I — Redmi India - #RedmiNote11T5G (@RedmiIndia) November 29, 2021

For photography, the handset might flaunt a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there could be a 16MP selfie snapper.

Redmi Note 11T 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Redmi Note 11T 5G will run on Android 11 based MIUI 12 OS. The device is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. As per the Xiaomi India website, the smartphone will be offered in two shades - Aqua and Silver. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 11T 5G is likely to be priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants might cost Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

