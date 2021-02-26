Redmi, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Redmi K40 series in the Chinese market. Redmi K40 series comprises Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ smartphones. Redmi K40 series is currently available for pre-bookings in China and will go on sale on March 4, 2021. All three models come with a triple rear camera system, punch-hole display and a gradient black design. Redmi K40 Smartphone To Be Launched Today; Check Expected Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Redmi K40 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi China)

In terms of specifications, Redmi K40 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes powered by on octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset flaunts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor with a Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 20MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Redmi K40 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi China)

Redmi K40 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the device features a 64MP main shooter with a Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP tertiary sensor. It comes fuelled by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On the other side, Redmi K40 Pro+ flaunts a 108MP main snapper with Samsung HM2 sensor instead of a 64MP camera available on the Redmi K40 Pro. Rest of its specifications are similar to the Redmi K40 Pro model. Coming to the pricing, Redmi K40 is priced at CNY 1,999 (approxiamtely Rs 22,500) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB costs CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 24,700). The 8GB RAM + 256GB variant will be offered at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 28,000) and the top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB will be available at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 30,400). Redmi K40 Pro gets a price tag of CNY 2,799 (approxiamtely RS 31,500) for the 6GB & 128GB model whereas 8GB & 128GB, 8GB & 256GB variants are priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 33,800) and CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 37,000) respectively. Redmi K40 Pro+ will be offered at CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 41,600).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2021 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).