Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G smartphone might be launched in India soon. Earlier this month, a new Xiaomi was reportedly spotted with model number M2101K6G on the FCC website along with other certifications platforms such as EEC, MCMC and IMDA. The FCC website revealed the phone with this model number is Redmi Note 10 Pro. A new report has claimed that the Redmi Note 10 Pro has been approved by the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and is been listed with model number M2101K6I. This hints that Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G India launch is on the way. Redmi Note 9T 5G China Launch Confirmed for January 8, 2021.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Abhishek Yadav)

In addition to this, BIS has also approved another device with a model number M2101K6P and it is said to be a variant of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 Pro. As per the FCC listing, Redmi Note 10 Pro will come with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, 5G connectivity and run on MIUI 12 operating system. The handset might be offered in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Nishant Auti)

A new leak has claimed that the 4G model of Redmi Note 10 Pro is codenamed as 'sweet_pro' and will be offered with a 108MP S5KHM1 snapper. However, Redmi has not made any official announcement on Redmi Note 10 series. Redmi Note 9 Series phones were launched in India March last year, so we expect the India launch of Redmi Note 10 series to happen somewhere around this March.

