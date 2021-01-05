Xiaomi owned Redmi's Note 9T 5G phone will be launched on January 8, 2021. The company released a poster of the upcoming Redmi Note 9T 5G on its official Twitter and Facebook global account that reveals the launch date and time. After being spotted on several certification websites, the handset will be finally launched on the above-mentioned date. The upcoming device will be the latest addition in Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 series line up. The launch event will begin at 1 pm GMT (5:30 pm IST) via Xiaomi's official YouTube and social media handles. Ahead of the launch, a tipster has shared the images, specifications and expected pricing of Redmi Note 9T 5G. Xiaomi Mi 10i Featuring Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched in India From Rs 20,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G (Photo Credits: Abhishek Yadav)

As per tipster, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 800U SoC with NFC support. The handset will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Ready, set, get 5G! The era of 5G for everyone is truly here now! Watch our Redmi Note 9T global launch event on Jan 8th, 20:00 (GMT+8) !#RedmiNote9T #ReadySet5G https://t.co/DX57eeLirW — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 5, 2021

For photography, the phone will get a 48MP main shooter and could be offered in Nightfall Black, Daybreak Purple shades. Several reports have claimed that the upcoming phone might be a re-branded version of Redmi Note 9 5G that was launched in China in November 2020. If the reports are to be believed, then Redmi Note 9T will get an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor.

At the front, there could be a 13MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The smartphone was also reportedly listed on the Amazon Germany website that revealed its pricing and variants, however, the listing has been removed now. As per the listing, Redmi Note 9T 5G will be offered in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The 4GB & 64GB model could be offered at EUR 229 (approximately Rs 20,700) whereas the 4GB & 128GB variant is likely to be priced at EUR 269 (approximately Rs 24,300).

