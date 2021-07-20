Redmi India officially launched its Note 10T 5G smartphone today in the country. The device has been introduced as the fifth model under the Redmi Note 10 Series. The Redmi Note 10 Series comprises Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10S. The device will be made available for sale on July 26, 2021 across mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon India and other retail partners. As a part of the launch offer, buyers will get up to Rs 1,000 instant discount via HDFC Bank credit cards and Easy EMI. Redmi Note 10T 5G Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The new 5G smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 10T 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Time for the much-awaited news!🥁 All-new #RedmiNote10T5G goes out on sale on 26th July at 12 Noon on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo and @amazonIN ⏰ Avail up to Rs 1,000 Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI.💸🤑 So get ready to rule the #FastAndFuturistic 🌎. pic.twitter.com/iE2lyxwFOD — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) July 20, 2021

For photography, the phone gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there is an 8MP camera for clicking selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 10T 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

It comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs on the Android 11 based MIUI 12 operating system. The device also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Redmi Note 10T 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant whereas the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 15,999.

