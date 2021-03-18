Redmi Note 9 series along with Redmi 9i and Redmi 9 Prime smartphones have received a price cut in India. According to a report from 91Mobiles, the handsets are listed with price cuts of up to Rs 2,000. These new prices are reflecting on Amazon India as well as Mi.com. Moreover, these prices apply to the offline market. These discounted prices will stand effective till the end of this month. Redmi Note 9 Pro Series Launched in India From Starting Price of Rs 12,999; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The Chinese-smartphone maker is offering Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with a discount of Rs 2,000. Interested buyers can purchase the device at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant. However, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model now costs Rs 17,499.

Redmi Note 9 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 Pro attracts similar discounts. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB variant is now priced at Rs 12,999 instead of Rs. 13,999, seeing a price cut of Rs 1,000. The price of the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model has come down from 15,999 to Rs 13,999.

Redmi Note 9 (Photo Credits: Redmi)

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model now costs Rs 10,499 instead of Rs 10,999, receiving a price drop of Rs 500. The 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants are priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,999. Moreover, Redmi 9 Prime is available with a discounted price of Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. The 4GB + 64GB variant of the Redmi 9i costs Rs 7,999.

