Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 launched at just Rs 1,199. The new Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 comes with great convenience owing to its Bluetooth 5.2, supercharge tech, Type-C charging, multi-point pairing, 16 hours of non-stop playback and much more. It also comes with IPX5 rated water and sweat resistance.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 Launched in India:

