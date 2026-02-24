Xiaomi Watch 5 Global Launch Set for February 28 With WearOS and Gemini AI Integration

Barcelona, February 24: Xiaomi has officially confirmed the global debut of the Xiaomi Watch 5, scheduled to take place during a major hardware showcase on 28 February 2026. The announcement, which coincides with the lead-up to the Mobile World Congress (MWC), marks the international transition of the wearable following its initial release in China in December 2025.

The launch event, themed "The New Wave of Imagery," will serve as a platform for several high-profile products. Alongside the new smartwatch, the Chinese technology firm is expected to unveil the flagship Xiaomi 17 smartphone series and the Xiaomi Pad 8 tablet line. The event is scheduled to begin at 13:00 UTC in Barcelona. Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Launch on February 28, 2026 in India.

Xiaomi Transition to Google WearOS

A defining feature of the global Xiaomi Watch 5 is the shift to Google’s WearOS platform. Unlike the Chinese variant, which utilises a proprietary operating system, the international model will offer full access to the Google Play Store, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. This software pivot is intended to make the device more competitive in Western markets.

The integration of Gemini AI support further distinguishes this model, providing users with advanced virtual assistant capabilities directly on the wrist. While Xiaomi has not yet confirmed specific regional shipping dates, the device is expected to become available for purchase shortly after the official presentation at the end of the month.

Xiaomi Specifications and Display

The Xiaomi Watch 5 features a 1.54-inch AMOLED display, maintaining a focus on high-fidelity visuals. Despite the power demands of a full operating system like WearOS, the company claims the device will deliver multi-day battery life on a single charge. The wearable is expected to launch in at least two colour options to appeal to a broad consumer demographic.

Xiaomi Market Positioning and Pricing

Leaked pricing data suggests the Xiaomi Watch 5 will enter the European market at approximately EUR 329. This places the device in direct competition with established WearOS competitors, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch series and the Google Pixel Watch. Nothing Phone 4a With Updated Glyph Bar To Launch on March 5, 2026; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

In US currency, the estimated price converts to approximately USD 390. By positioning the Watch 5 at this price point, Xiaomi aims to capture a share of the premium wearable segment, leveraging its ecosystem of connected devices and the global popularity of the Google software suite.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).