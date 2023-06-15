Mumbai, June 15: Tata Group has announced a salary hike for key leaders in the Tata Group of companies. This includes top executives in TCS, IHCL, Trent, Voltas, Tata Power, and others.

As per a new report in Economic Times, CEOs of high-growth Tata Group companies are being rewarded. The company want to keep the executive focused on tapping opportunities and increasing the pace of growth. Madhav Sheth Quits Realme After 5 Years, To Start New Venture Related to Exports

Tata Group currently includes 30 companies in over 10 industry sectors like technology, steel, infrastructure, automotive, financial services, aerospace and defence, consumer and retail, telecom and media, etc. Most of these companies reported big numbers in their quarterly earnings.

The new pay increments offer up to a 62 per cent increase in the salaries of Tata Group CEOs. This includes salary, prerequisites, commission, retirals and other benefits

Tata Group Salary Hikes for Top Executives

The salary of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan has been hiked by 13%. However, Venkatesalu P of Trent Ltd has received a pay hike of a whopping 62%.

On the other hand, the salary of Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is up by 37%. The Tata Consumer Products CEO & Managing Director Sunil D'Souza is getting a hike of 24%. Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell Resigns: Tech Firm Starts Global Search of Internal and External Candidates.

The salary of Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, of Tata Power is up by 16%. The salary of Pradeep Bakshi (Managing Director & CEO, Voltas) and R Mukundan (Tata Chemicals Limited) has been hiked by 22% and 16%, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2023 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).