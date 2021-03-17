New Delhi, March 17: Samsung is all set to launch two new Galaxy A smartphones - A52 and A72 - at its global 'Awesome Unpacked' event on Wednesday. The 'Galaxy Awesome Unpacked' event will be streamed live on Samsung India's YouTube Channel and Samsung Newsroom India tonight at 7.30 p.m. IST, the company said in a statement. Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2021: Galaxy A52 & Galaxy A72 Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Samsung is likely to roll out two variants of Galaxy A52 globally - 5G variant and LTE variant. Consumers in India are likely to get the LTE variant of Galaxy A52. Both Galaxy A52 and A72 are rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. Additionally, both these smartphones will come with 64MP main camera and sport 90 Hz display.

Samsung Galaxy A52 & Galaxy A72 (Photo Credits: Techno_theory Twitter)

A few more hours left before we unleash the new Awesome. Watch Galaxy Awesome Unpacked live at 7:30 PM today. Join us by registering here https://t.co/TyvjVc4yrz #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/hqXl579J8G — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 17, 2021

The Galaxy A Series debuted in India in 2019 and contributes heavily to Samsung's mid-range smartphones in India. Galaxy A Series smartphones are known for great display, awesome camera and long-lasting battery life. This year Samsung has already launched two Galaxy A smartphones - Galaxy A12 and A32 - in India. Globally, Galaxy A is one of Samsung's most popular smartphone series. Last year, Galaxy A51 became the world's most popular smartphone, according to research firm Strategy Analytics. Samsung sold 63,369 Galaxy A51 smartphone every day, which amounts to an average of 2,640 smartphones per hour.

