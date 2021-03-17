Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is all set to host its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2021 event today. The company is expected to launch the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 smartphones in India during the event. Both the handsets will be introduced as successors to the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 that were launched last year. The virtual launch event will commence at 7:30 pm IST via Samsung India's official YouTube and other social media handles. Users can also watch the live broadcast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Prices Leaked Ahead Of India Launch.

Ahead of the launch, several specifications and pricing of the upcoming phones have been leaked online. As per a report, the Galaxy A52 will be offered in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy A72 (Photo Credits: Onleaks x Voice)

Ready for the next generation of awesome? Tune into Galaxy Awesome Unpacked on March 17, 2021 at 7:30PM. #SamsungUnpacked https://t.co/B0Fu2mfb1a — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 16, 2021

The 6GB model could be priced at Rs 26,499 whereas the high-end variant with 8GB RAM might be offered at Rs 27,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy A72 with 8GB + 128GB is likely to be priced at Rs 34,999 while the top-end model could be sold at Rs 37,999.

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2021 (Photo Credits: Samsung Newsroom)

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A52 is expected to come in 4G and 5G versions but the Galaxy A72 might be offered only in a 4G version. Previous reports have claimed that the Galaxy A52 will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ S-AMOLED Infinity-O display whereas the Galaxy A72 will come with a 6.7-inch display. For optics, Samsung Galaxy A52 will be equipped with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. On the other hand, the Galaxy A72 might get a 64MP primary camera with OIS support, an 8MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP macro shooter. The 4G version of the Galaxy A52 might be powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC whereas the 5G model of Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 phone will feature Snapdragon 750G chipset.

