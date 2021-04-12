Samsung Galaxy F12 smartphone is all set to go on sale today in India. The device was launched in the Indian market last week and today it will be made available for sale at 12 noon via Flipkart and the official Samsung India website. The Galaxy F12 is a rebranded version of the Galaxy M12 device. Sale offers include Rs 1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards, credit EMI and debit card non-EMI transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, up to Rs 10,350 off via exchange deals and more. Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s Smartphones Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy F12 sports a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It comes powered by Exynos 850 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy F12 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Heads up! Fab times lie ahead. With the #SamsungF12, your chance to hit the #FullOnFab life is finally here! With a stunning True 48MP camera and buttery smooth 90Hz display, this phone brings you the crème de la crème of features at an incredible price. pic.twitter.com/oXlUUSk7oT — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 12, 2021

For optics, the handset features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary camera with a Samsung GM2 sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy F12 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The Galaxy F12 comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone comes in three shades - Celestial Black, Sea Green and Sky Blue. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy F12 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model whereas the 4GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 11,999.

