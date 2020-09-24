Samsung will be launching the Galaxy F41 smartphone in India on October 8, 2020. It will be Samsung's first phone under the new F Series. This information was confirmed via Flipkart as a dedicated teaser page of the phone has been listed on e-retailer's official website. The teaser page not only gives out on the launch date but also reveals key specifications of the phone. The upcoming Galaxy F41 will sport a Super AMOLED display screen, 6000 mAh battery, and more. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Launched at $699, Check Online Sale, Features, Variants & Specifications.

As per the teaser image listed on Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy F41 will be unveiled on October 8 at 5:30 pm IST. As of now, there's no detail if the unveiling event will be a virtual one or not. Considering the ongoing situation in the country, we believe that it would be an all-digital event.

The Flipkart page also reveals some of the key specifications including a 6,000mAh battery, a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, a triple rear camera setup, and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The phone will sport a teal-ish colour option.

Previously, a phone with the model number, SM-F415F was spotted on Geekbench, which is believed to be Samsung's upcoming phone under the F Series. The listing suggested that it will get an Exynos 9611 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and Android 10 OS. The phone is also expected to get a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single bottom-firing speaker.

If the market reports are to be believed, the Galaxy F41 will be offered with a choice of two RAM and storage options. Apart from this, the phone will also support fast charging option. It is likely to come in three colours – Black, Blue, and Green. The upcoming Galaxy F41 is expected to be priced somewhere in the range of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

