The recently launched Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone will go on sale tomorrow in India. The budget 5G offering from the Korean tech giant will be made available at 12 PM IST via Amazon.in, Samsung's official website and offline retail stores. The main highlights of the phone are octa-core MediaTek SoC, quad-rear cameras, Knox security, Infinity-V display, Android 11 OS, 5000mAh battery and more. The phone supports 12 5G bands. It will be available in two colours - Slate Black and Sky Blue. The handset was launched in two storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Exynos Model Spotted on Geekbench; Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch.

The base 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 20,999 whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 22,999. As a part of the launch offer, the handset will be offered with an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on transactions via ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Online Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon)

The Galaxy M32 5G boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a standard 60Hz of refresh rate. It comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The processor is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The onboard storage can be expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 on top.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

For photography, the Galaxy M32 5G comes equipped with a 48MP primary sensor which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth sensors. Upfront, there is a 13MP snapper housed under the notch for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting 15W fast charging.

