Delhi, May 30: Samsung is all geared up to launch its new Galaxy F54 5G smartphone in India on June 6. The new F54 is touted to be the most premium model in the brand’s F series in the country.

The South Korean tech giant has opened pre-bookings for the new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G today. The phone can now be pre-booked via Samsung.com or ecommerce platform Flipkart ahead of the official launch for a token amount of Rs 999, which will enable the buyers to avail benefits worth Rs 2,000. Smartphone Launches in India in June 2023: From Motorola X40 to Nothing Phone (2), All the Interesting New Handsets Preparing To Launch Next Month.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Camera Features:

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will be coming with some great specs and features to entice the consumers. The handset will boast of a massive 108MP OIS primary camera with no shake feature to offer crisp and high quality photos and videos without any blurring caused by unstable holding of the device or sudden shakes. The camera will also get empowered with ‘Nightography’ feature to offer great photography experience even in low-light conditions. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro To Come With Premium 1.5K Curved AMOLED Display and Massive 100W Fast Charging, Launch Timeline Leaked.

Moreover, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will be offering the high-end feature - Astrolapse that was introduced in the Galaxy S23 series flagship models. This powerful camera feature lets the users take photos of star trails and capture the starry night sky’s fascinating gorgeousness.

The Galaxy F54’s high-end cameras will also offer Monster Shot 2.0 feature empowered by AI to allow capturing up to 4 videos as well as 4 photos in just a single shot. Other noteworthy camera features include the Fun Mode with 16 inbuilt lens effects to offer varied eye-catching effects to your shots.

