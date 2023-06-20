New Delhi, June 20 : Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, the company's most premium F series smartphone, goes on sale starting Tuesday. Available in two colours -- Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver -- the Galaxy F54 5G comes in 8+256 GB storage variant.

The smartphone will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com and at select retail stores starting Tuesday, the company said in a statement. "As an introductory offer, Galaxy F54 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs 27,999 with select bank cards till June 20." OnePlus 11, OnePlus 10T Gets New OxygenOS 13 Software Update and Security Patch in India; Here’s All That the Update Will Offer.

The F54 5G smartphone comes with a 108MP No Shake Camera, flagship camera features such as Astrolapse and Nightography, a powerful 6,000mAh battery and an enhanced Super AMOLED+ 120Hz display.

Moreover, it offers features such as Voice Focus and Samsung Wallet while making sure of the highest level of security through the renowned Knox Security. Apple’s Next-Gen iPhone 16 May Upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 for Enhanced Ecosystem Experience.

"Running on the latest One UI 5.1, it guarantees up to four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates, providing a reliable and up-to-date user experience," the tech giant said.

The phone also comes equipped with an Exynos 1380 5nm processor, offering more power and speed for seamless multitasking and a lag-free experience.

