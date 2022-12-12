New Delhi, December 12 : South Korean electronics major, Samsung has announced the launch of its new M-Series smartphone – the Samsung Galaxy M04. The new Galaxy M04 is newest member of the highly successful Galaxy M series that is known for its distinctive design and impressive features to please the contemporary smartphone buyers.

As per the company, the new Samsung Galaxy M04 is the most affordable M-series smartphone model that is specifically designed to cater the performance related needs of the modern consumers. Read on to know all about the new Samsung Galaxy M04 handset. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series To Feature 8K 30fps Video Recording; Likely To Be Launched by First Week of February 2023.

Samsung Galaxy M04 – Specs & Features :

Galaxy M04 Specs

The new Samsung Galaxy M04 packs in a MediaTek Helio P35 processor clocking up to 2.3GHz. It is meant to offer better performance, efficient multitasking, and smooth app navigation and gaming experience. The handset comes with 8GB RAM along with RAM Plus feature to offer the convenience of expanding RAM. The device also offers the internal storage expansion convenience of up to 1TB. Samsung also offers 4 years of security updates and two times OS upgrades on the Galaxy M04.

The Galaxy M04 draws its juice from a massive 5000mAh battery offering all-day multitasking abilities. The Galaxy M04 comes with adaptive power-saving features that adapts to the user’s usage and switches to power-saving mode automatically that is below 50%, while its AI Power Management puts the apps to sleep, if they have not been used in three days. Samsung Rolls out Android 13-based One UI 5 Update for Galaxy M13 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M04 Features

The Galaxy M04 comes with a large massive 6.5’-inch screen. The handset features a dual rear cam setup with a 13MP and 2MP sensor, while there’s 5MP front snapper for selfie and video calling needs.

Samsung Galaxy M04 Price & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M04 has launched with a price tag of Rs 8,499 the for 4GB+64GB variant, while the 4GB+128GB variant costs Rs 9,499. The smartphone is available in two colour choices of Sea Glass Green and Shadow Blue and will be available online on Samsung.com and Amazon.in and also offline in select retail outlets from December 16, 2022 onwards.

