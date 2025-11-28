Mumbai, November 28: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra details have been leaked ahead of its launch in 2027. The upcoming flagship smartphone may launch with different cameras compared to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, scheduled for early 2026. The Galaxy S27 Ultra could see a downgrade in cameras, disappointing fans expecting improvements, according to a report.

Speculations indicate Samsung’s 2027 flagship may move past the 1/1.3-inch 200MP camera sensor used since the Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to Gizmochina, rumours suggest a 1/1.12-inch 200MP Sony LYT-901 sensor, hyped as the next big thing in Android photography. Vivo S50 Pro Aka Vivo X300 FE Launching in China Soon With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC; Check Leaked Specifications of Upcoming Vivo Smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra: Here’s What to Expect

Tipster Ice Universe said Samsung would not use the Sony sensor in its upcoming flagship, as the company is known for making its own sensors. The sensor size in Ultra models is expected to remain unchanged, as it has for nearly every generation since the S23 Ultra.

Reports mention Samsung may continue using near 1-inch or larger ISOCELL sensors, including ISOCELL HP1: 1/1.22″, ISOCELL HP2: 1/1.3″, ISOCELL HP3: 1/1.4″, and ISOCELL HPX / HP9: 1/1.4″. Smaller camera sensors and pixels capture less light, so photos usually appear worse, as seen when comparing the Galaxy S25 Ultra with phones like the vivo X300 Pro. Realme 16 Pro Launch Expected Soon With 7,000mAh Battery; Check Leaked Specifications and Features Ahead of Smartphone’s Arrival.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra may continue using the updated 1/1.3-inch ISOCELL sensor from previous generations. While rivals may adopt larger sensors, devices like the Vivo X300 Pro and OPPO Find X9 Pro focus on better tuning. The report suggests Samsung will prioritise improved tuning rather than a major jump in sensor size.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

