Samsung, the South Korean technology giant will be officially launching the new Note 20 Series globally on August 5, 2020. Though the launch event is quite a few days away, Samsung's Unpacked event has been a subject of great matter considering the number of leaks emerging online. Previously, a massive leak surfaced online revealing key specifications and design of the Galaxy Note 20. Now, a new set of images have hit the net revealing new colour options that are likely to be seen on the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series. Samsung Galaxy M31s Smartphone to Be Launched Launched in India on July 30, Listed Online on Amazon Ahead of Launch.

We already knew that Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Note 20 in new colour options. The two new colours will be called Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray. Courtesy of Evan Blass - a reliable leakster, we now know that Samsung will also be offering the flagship offering in a third shade which will be called Mystic Green.

Going by the previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will come powered by brand's Exynos 990 SoC. The company will be using this chipset in the European market. The Chipset will be mated with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 10 out of the box. The regular Galaxy Note 20 variant will sport a 6.7-inch flat AMOLED display. The handset will be offered with FHD+ resolution along with a reduced refresh rate of 60Hz.

The Galaxy Note 20 will be retaining the Ultra model's 10MP selfie camera, however, the triple rear camera module will be different. The setup will comprise of a12MP primary shooter assisted by a12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto units. The third snapper will also offer 3x optical zoom and 30x Space Zoom.

Additionally, the company will also be offering the phone with an S Pen, which will now get a latency of 26ms as compared to 9ms offered on the Ultra version. The smartphone will come fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery, which is 200 mAh smaller than the one seen on the Ultra model.

Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ulta at its upcoming Unpacked event that is scheduled for August 5. We expect more details, specs and features coming out ahead of the official debut. So stay tuned to latestLY for more quick updates.

