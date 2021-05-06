The South Korean tech giant Samsung has silently launched the Galaxy S20 FE in Vietnam and Malaysian markets. The Galaxy S20 FE, which was launched last year, comes in two variants- a 5G model with Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a 4G variant with Exynos 990 SoC. But, this variant comes with 4G support powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The main highlights of the phone are a Super AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, 4500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging, and more. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Launched in India at Rs 55,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy S20 FE costs RM 2299 which is around 41,000 for the 8GB variant in the Malaysian market. In Vietnam, the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at VND 15,490,000 (around Rs 49,500). There's a special limited period discount on the handset, bringing down the price to VND 10,390,000 (Rs 33,270) in Vietnam.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy S20 FE sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. There's also a provision to expand internal storage up to 1TB. It runs on Android 11 out of the box. For photography, it gets a triple rear camera module. It consists of a 12MP primary sensor accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens that has a 3x optical zoom. Upfront, there is a 32MP snapper for video calls and selfies. The phone is fuelled by a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

