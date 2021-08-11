Samsung, the South Korean tech giant will officially host its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event today. During the event, the company is expected to launch its Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 Series. The launch event will commence at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST) and will be live-streamed via Samsung Galaxy's official YouTube channel. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021: Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, & More Expected To Be Launched Today; Here’s How To Watch Live Stream.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Renders and specifications of Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 have been leaked in the past. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED foldable display with a high refresh rate. The phone is likely to come packed with a 3,300mAh battery with fast and wireless charging support. It could come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it might get a 12MP dual rear camera setup and a 10MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature two AMOLED displays. The outer one will be a 6.2-inch whereas the second one will be a 7.6-inch screen. The foldable device could be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of in-built storage. For clicking photographs, it will come equipped with 12MP triple rear cameras, a 10MP lens on the outer display and a 4MP under-display shooter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Galaxy Buds 2 will reportedly provide up to 20 hours of playback with five hours on a full charge as well as 29 hours when ANC is turned off. The earbuds are expected to come with an active noise cancellation feature with two microphones dedicated to detecting ambient noise.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (Photo Credits: Snoopy)

Galaxy Buds 2 is likely to support Bluetooth v5.2, multiple sensors like a gyroscope, accelerometer and magnetic sensor. The pricing of the device was leaked via the Amazon France website. It is likely to be priced at EUR 149.99 (approximately Rs 13,100).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Photo Credits: 91 Mobiles)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series will consist of two models - Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The Classic model will feature a 1.36-inch screen whereas the standard variant will get a 1.19-inch AMOLED display. Both Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are likely to be powered by the newly launched Exynos W920 processor. The Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to start at EUR 309 (approximately Rs 27,300) whereas the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could cost from EUR 379 (approximately Rs 33,500).