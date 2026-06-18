Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Pre-Orders Begin in UK; Check Price, Key Specifications and India Availability

Samsung Electronics has finally brought its highly anticipated Galaxy XR mixed reality headset to the United Kingdom, initiating pre-orders for the device starting June 17, 2026. The headset, which made its global debut on October 21, 2025, in South Korea and the US, is now available for UK consumers at a price of £1,699, with shipments expected to commence on July 8, 2026.

This expansion marks a significant step for Samsung's XR ambitions, developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm, positioning the Galaxy XR as a strong contender in the burgeoning spatial computing market. The headset is available in a single elegant Silver Shadow colour option. Spotify Prepares for XR Debut: New Beta Leak Reveals Smart Glasses Support with Real-Time Lyrics and ‘Now Playing’ Overlays.

UK Launch Deals and Offers

Samsung is rolling out promotional offers in the UK for early adopters. Discounts are available on the Galaxy XR headset and its official accessories, such as the Galaxy XR Travel Case (£249) and Galaxy XR Controllers (£249). These offers run until September 30, 2026.

Demonstrations of the Galaxy XR are also available at Samsung Experience Stores across the UK, including London KX, Westfield London, Westfield Stratford City, and Manchester Trafford Centre.

Key Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy XR

The Galaxy XR is powered by cutting-edge technology designed for immersive experiences:

Feature Specification Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 RAM 16GB Storage 256GB Display Dual Micro-OLED, 3552 x 3840 pixels per eye (27MP total) Refresh Rate Up to 90 Hz (60Hz, 72Hz default, 90Hz) Field of View 109° horizontal, 100° vertical OS Android XR (co-developed with Google and Qualcomm) Battery External 302g pack, ~2-2.5 hours runtime Tracking Hand tracking, eye tracking, 6 world-facing cameras, 4 eye-tracking cameras Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 5.4 Weight 847g total (545g headset, 302g battery)

Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy XR at a special event on October 21, 2025, confirming its specifications and pricing for its initial markets. The device, known during its development by the codename "Project Moohan," is the first to run on the Android XR platform, integrating Google's Gemini AI assistant for contextual responses and supporting existing Android applications in a spatial environment. Snapdragon Reality Elite Platform Announced at AWE 2026; Know Its Performance and Capabilities.

India Availability Still Under Wraps

While the Galaxy XR expands its global footprint, Samsung has yet to announce any official launch, pricing, or availability details for the Indian market. Despite the global launch event in October 2025 being streamed for an Indian audience, the product itself has not been released in the country. Consumers in India keen on experiencing Samsung's mixed reality offering will need to await further official announcements.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).