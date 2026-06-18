Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Pre-Orders Begin in UK; Check Price, Key Specifications and India Availability
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its Galaxy XR mixed reality headset in the UK, priced at £1,699, with shipping starting July 8, 2026. The advanced device, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, features stunning dual Micro-OLED displays, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage, all running on the Android XR platform co-developed with Google.
Samsung Electronics has finally brought its highly anticipated Galaxy XR mixed reality headset to the United Kingdom, initiating pre-orders for the device starting June 17, 2026. The headset, which made its global debut on October 21, 2025, in South Korea and the US, is now available for UK consumers at a price of £1,699, with shipments expected to commence on July 8, 2026.
This expansion marks a significant step for Samsung's XR ambitions, developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm, positioning the Galaxy XR as a strong contender in the burgeoning spatial computing market. The headset is available in a single elegant Silver Shadow colour option. Spotify Prepares for XR Debut: New Beta Leak Reveals Smart Glasses Support with Real-Time Lyrics and ‘Now Playing’ Overlays.
UK Launch Deals and Offers
Samsung is rolling out promotional offers in the UK for early adopters. Discounts are available on the Galaxy XR headset and its official accessories, such as the Galaxy XR Travel Case (£249) and Galaxy XR Controllers (£249). These offers run until September 30, 2026.
Demonstrations of the Galaxy XR are also available at Samsung Experience Stores across the UK, including London KX, Westfield London, Westfield Stratford City, and Manchester Trafford Centre.
Key Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy XR
The Galaxy XR is powered by cutting-edge technology designed for immersive experiences:
|Feature
|Specification
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2
|RAM
|16GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Display
|Dual Micro-OLED, 3552 x 3840 pixels per eye (27MP total)
|Refresh Rate
|Up to 90 Hz (60Hz, 72Hz default, 90Hz)
|Field of View
|109° horizontal, 100° vertical
|OS
|Android XR (co-developed with Google and Qualcomm)
|Battery
|External 302g pack, ~2-2.5 hours runtime
|Tracking
|Hand tracking, eye tracking, 6 world-facing cameras, 4 eye-tracking cameras
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 5.4
|Weight
|847g total (545g headset, 302g battery)
Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy XR at a special event on October 21, 2025, confirming its specifications and pricing for its initial markets. The device, known during its development by the codename "Project Moohan," is the first to run on the Android XR platform, integrating Google's Gemini AI assistant for contextual responses and supporting existing Android applications in a spatial environment. Snapdragon Reality Elite Platform Announced at AWE 2026; Know Its Performance and Capabilities.
India Availability Still Under Wraps
While the Galaxy XR expands its global footprint, Samsung has yet to announce any official launch, pricing, or availability details for the Indian market. Despite the global launch event in October 2025 being streamed for an Indian audience, the product itself has not been released in the country. Consumers in India keen on experiencing Samsung's mixed reality offering will need to await further official announcements.
Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).