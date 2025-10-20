New Delhi, October 20: Samsung is set to unveil its first XR headset at Samsung Galaxy Event on October 21. The Samsung Galaxy XR headset device, which is known as Project Moohan, will be the world’s first headset to run on Google’s Android XR OS. It is designed for the open and scalable Android XR platform and aims to combine everyday use with immersive experiences.

Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Event, a Reddit user noticed a new editorial page on the Google Play Store. The page highlighted apps and games optimised for XR. It highlighted a glimpse of what users might experience on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy XR headset. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy XR headset could be launched at a price between USD 1,800 and USD 2,500. Diwali 2025: Apple CEO Tim Cook Extends Diwali Greetings, Shares ‘Stunning’ Photo Taken by Indian Photographer With iPhone 17 Pro Max.

XR Page on Google Play Store

The page highlights several XR apps and games, including Asteroid, Naver CHZZK XR, NFL Pro Era, and Vacation Simulator. Asteroid is a puzzle game where players solve a space mystery. Naver CHZZK XR offers immersive VR video streaming from various creators. NFL Pro Era lets its users to experience American football from the point of view of the player, while Vacation Simulator provides a relaxing virtual vacation experience.

Samsung Galaxy XR headset Specifications and Features

As per a report of The Daily Jagran, the Samsung Galaxy XR headset is expected to come with Micro OLED displays with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device may include multiple sensors and cameras for gesture tracking. Galaxy XR headset could be powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor and may be equipped with 16GB of RAM. Diwali 2025: Sundar Pichai Wishes on Joyful Festival, Shares Barfi Sweets Arranged Like Google Logo, Says ‘This Is the Only Way We Serve the Barfi in My House’.

In a press release, Samsung said, "At the heart of this vision is Android XR, a powerful platform optimized with AI embedded right from the start. Co-developed with Google and Qualcomm, Android XR is designed to scale across form factors, bringing AI to the center of immersive, everyday experiences."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Daily Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

